News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Brid Smith: 'Impossible' for Greens to deliver on climate with FF and FG

Brid Smith: 'Impossible' for Greens to deliver on climate with FF and FG
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 07:33 AM

A People Before Profit TD believes the Green Party's decision to enter talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is a historic mistake.

Brid Smith is calling on the Greens to reverse their decision and thinks it will lead to the betrayal of the climate action movement.

Over the weekend, the Green Party confirmed they were entering formal government formation[/burl] talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"I think the movement around climate action will be massively disappointed once the new government is formed," Ms Smith said.

"It will be impossible to see the kind of change that's required to deal with the climate chaos.

"So I'm calling on the Green Party not to do this and I'm calling on their members to vote against this when it comes to their Ard Fheis."

Tánaiste Simon Coveney played down the likelihood of any possible negotiations last week, saying the demand for 7% cut in emissions could not be agreed if it decimated rural Ireland.

READ MORE

Plan to set out use of private hospitals for non-Covid procedures

More on this topic

Time for transparency on cluster locations, says MartinTime for transparency on cluster locations, says Martin

Fianna Fáil TDs 'worried' by government formation talks with GreensFianna Fáil TDs 'worried' by government formation talks with Greens

Fine Gael TDs raise possible autumn election in teleconferenceFine Gael TDs raise possible autumn election in teleconference

Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil members 'get the urgency' for Government amid Covid-19Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil members 'get the urgency' for Government amid Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up