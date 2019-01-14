NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Brian Crowley to break his silence on European Parliament absence

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 07:59 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Ireland South MEP Brian Crowley is set to break his silence on his illness which has prevented him from attending parliament even once since his election five years ago.

Mr Crowley is due to hold a press conference on Thursday to “discuss his recent ill-health and his future plans,” a statement to the Irish Examiner has stated.

He will also “cover any and all topics” media wish to raise with him.

Mr Crowley, (54) has been a poll-topping MEP since 1994, but has suffered from complications from an accident when he was 16 which left him paralysed from the hips down. Some years later he also survived another near-death experience in a car accident.

The popular MEP has come under sustained pressure to resign his seat given his inability to attend parliament at all this term but has refused to do so.

READ MORE: Cork man jailed for theft after stealing man's wallet during Mass

According to VoteWatch Europe, a think-tank which tracks parliament votes and actions, Mr Crowley’s voting record ranks 751st out of the 751 MEPs. He is still entitled to a monthly salary of €8,484.05, as well as a €4,342 monthly expenditure allowance to cover office rent and constituency activities.

Last month, the Irish Examiner revealed how Fianna Fail is seeking to target Mr Crowley's seat and is hoping Gorey councillor Malcolm Byrne can win it.


KEYWORDS

Brian CrowleyEuropean Parliament

Related Articles

Fianna Fáil reintroducing Bill to give National Anthem official recognition

Fianna Fáil to run new candidate for MEP Brian Crowley's seat

MacSharry: More detail on President's spending should be provided in annual audit

John McGuinness: Confidence and Supply deal puts Fianna Fáil 'in a straitjacket'

More in this Section

Gardaí to digitalise CCTV footage in search for Kildare woman missing since 1998

Petrol prices hit 16-month low, survey finds

17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of two women in Derry

Human Rights Commission calls for review of Electoral Act


Lifestyle

What is the McDonald’s diet featured on How To Lose Weight Well – and is it safe?

Critics’ Choice Awards: How to get the red carpet colour blocking look

Charlize Theron is right, motherhood IS hard – but here are the signs you’re doing OK as a mum

Oprah told Serena Williams ‘never let anyone dim your light’: Here’s how to follow that advice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »