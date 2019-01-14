Brian Crowley to break his silence on European Parliament absence

Ireland South MEP Brian Crowley is set to break his silence on his illness which has prevented him from attending parliament even once since his election five years ago.

Mr Crowley is due to hold a press conference on Thursday to “discuss his recent ill-health and his future plans,” a statement to the Irish Examiner has stated.

He will also “cover any and all topics” media wish to raise with him.

Mr Crowley, (54) has been a poll-topping MEP since 1994, but has suffered from complications from an accident when he was 16 which left him paralysed from the hips down. Some years later he also survived another near-death experience in a car accident.

The popular MEP has come under sustained pressure to resign his seat given his inability to attend parliament at all this term but has refused to do so.

According to VoteWatch Europe, a think-tank which tracks parliament votes and actions, Mr Crowley’s voting record ranks 751st out of the 751 MEPs. He is still entitled to a monthly salary of €8,484.05, as well as a €4,342 monthly expenditure allowance to cover office rent and constituency activities.

Last month, the Irish Examiner revealed how Fianna Fail is seeking to target Mr Crowley's seat and is hoping Gorey councillor Malcolm Byrne can win it.