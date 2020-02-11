News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brian Cowen making 'slow and steady progress' after stroke

Brian Cowen making 'slow and steady progress' after stroke
Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:05 PM

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is making "slow and steady progress" after suffering a "very bad stroke and a bleed to the brain" last July.

His wife Mary and daughters, Sinéad and Meadhbh, provided an update on his health at the Laois-Offaly election count in recent days.

Mrs Cowen said on Midlands 103 radio that she "really couldn't say" when the former Taoiseach will be able to return home and that he has a "long road" ahead of him.

She said he is more positive, though, and that he is making progress.

Mr Cowen is continuing to receive treatment but is no longer in a full hospital setting following a bleed to the brain last July.

Brian is now starting to see the progress himself, Mary said: "He's beginning to see progress now himself which is very encouraging for him, whereas we've seen progress before him because we've been with him from day-one when he was very seriously ill."

He's very encouraged by what he's doing at the moment, he's very determined and hopes to walk again and get out and come home soon.

She said that Mr Cowen "hadn't been feeling well for a few days" before collapsing and suffering a stroke.

He was due to attend to the Beacon on July 4 for a routine procedure. However, that night, he "collapsed and he had a very bad stroke and a very bad bleed to the brain", Mrs Cowen said.

He was transferred quickly to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin where he was resuscitated and transferred to the ICU. He remained in Vincent's for five months.

"He is now in rehab and that's what he is at at the moment," Mrs Cowen said.

READ MORE

Pearse Doherty leading Sinn Féin negotiations as parties look to form Govt

He is now working on his rehabilitation, undergoing various therapies and strengthening up in the gym with various exercises.

Mary and her daughters attended the count centre in Portlaoise to watch Barry Cowen be returned to the Dáil for the third time. It was the first time he was elected without his brother by his side.

But, Mary said, Brian was keeping a close eye in the hospital: "He is watching with great interest: he would be here [at the count] if he was well enough. He still has great interest. He is in good spirits."

Mary was joined by her daughters, Sinéad and Meadhbh.

Sinéad told Midlands 103 that "it has been very difficult" for the whole family, while Meadhbh criticised the "uncalled for" negative comments that appeared on social media in the wake of her father's illness.

"He is a person, at the end of the day, and he went through a really traumatic time," she said.

Mrs Cowen said she ignored any negative comments made about her husband in the wake of his health scare and insisted that the overall response was a positive outpouring of well wishes. She thanked those who passed on messages of support to Brian, herself and their family.

READ MORE

'No one voted to compel FF to go into government with SF' - TD doesn't want parties to talk

More on this topic

Evening Round-up: Beef crisis; Public Services Card; Donald Trump Impeachment hearingEvening Round-up: Beef crisis; Public Services Card; Donald Trump Impeachment hearing

Brian Cowen's family say former taoiseach has 'long road ahead' after suffering bleed on the brainBrian Cowen's family say former taoiseach has 'long road ahead' after suffering bleed on the brain

Leo Varadkar wishes speedy recovery to Brian CowenLeo Varadkar wishes speedy recovery to Brian Cowen

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen taken seriously ill; family at his sideFormer Taoiseach Brian Cowen taken seriously ill; family at his side


TOPIC: Brian Cowen

More in this Section

Few changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-electedFew changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-elected

No major surprises in Cork North West resultsNo major surprises in Cork North West results

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with 2016 armed burglary in West CorkMan, 20s, arrested in connection with 2016 armed burglary in West Cork

Special Criminal Court an 'essential service', says Garda CommissionerSpecial Criminal Court an 'essential service', says Garda Commissioner


Lifestyle

These are the dog days of mid-February. New year, new you is long gone, helped on its way by the box of Scots Clan that somehow managed to escape the feeding frenzy at Christmas time. Spring is coming, but not yet. It’s still dark when we get up in the mornings, and by 6pm at night. The kids start “why do we have to get up for school every morning?” by Tuesday, and it goes downhill after that.Learner Dad: I get ants in my pants around 11am on Saturday morning if we don't have a plan

An Irish film director said he was still in touch with “Jihad Jane”, a wannabe American terrorist who was sentenced to 10 years in a US prison after plotting murder in Waterford.'She was a larger-than-life character' - Irish film director speaks about 'Jihad Jane' ahead of movie release

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »