Brexit with a side of chips: The go-to takeaways for our politicians

They may be running the country, but it seems our glorious leaders and their top officials are as keen on a dirty takeaway as the rest of us.

Mexican burritos, salads, Eddie Rockets, Nandos, Supermacs and Five Guys burgers are among the food which our dear leaders order most when working late.

On numerous major nights of drama in the recent past such as the Bank Guarantee, the arrival of the IMF and more recently key Brexit nights, take-out food was ordered in to fuel the efforts of those present.

A life in politics is renowned for long hours but it appears it is far from healthy living for TDs, civil servants and government workers going this Easter weekend, as they burn the midnight oil.

Data released by delivery service, Deliveroo, reveals the eating habits of TDs and Senators working in Leinster House, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his staff working in Government Buildings, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his staff in the Department of Finance and Arts Minister Josepha Madigan's Department of Culture.

The survey shows that the top choice for the political class is Boojum, the Mexican burrito bar on Kevin Street.

Perhaps linked to Mr Varadkar's fondness for fitness and healthy living, a noticeable exception to the list of fast food outlets is the inclusion of Sprout, the Irish farm-to-table salad bar, which ended up as the second most popular restaurant to receive political orders.

Eddie Rocket’s, with its Irish-American diner version of the stalwart burger and fries, and Nandos’ take on Portuguese chicken, more predictably come in at numbers three and four.

Burritos, burgers, and chicken are standard ‘order-in’ fare, but it might surprise some to learn that the slightly more exotic noodle and sushi bar Eatokyo in Temple Bar makes the political cut at number five.

Other interesting take-out outlets featuring on the list are Leo Burdocks fish and chip shop, Sano Pizza in Temple Bar, Wagamama in South King Street, KFC on Westmoreland Street and Supermacs also on Westmoreland Street.

Dan Warne, Deliveroo Ireland managing director, said: “The denizens of Leinster House do have other choices for a political lunch or dinner in the shape of the private members dining room, which is for TDs or Senators and their guests only, or the self-service café down the hall, but these may now only be for special occasions as more and more people are ordering from their favourite restaurants.”