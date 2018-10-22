Home»Breaking News»ireland

Brexit top of the agenda for British Irish Parliamentary Assembly

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 10:11 AM

Brexit is to be discussed at today's meeting of the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly in London.

The event promotes co-operation between political representatives in Ireland and Britain.

The Northern Secretary of State Karen Bradley, Ambassador of Ireland to the UK, Adrian O'Neill and Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Tony Lloyd will address today's session.

There will also be a debate on the progress of Brexit negotiations.

It meets twice a year and aims to build on the close relationships established in recent years between political representatives in Ireland and Britain.

Irish Co-Chair, Deputy Seán Crowe says this plenary comes at a crucial time in the Brexit negotiations.

British Co-Chair, MP Andrew Rosindell says as negotiations on Brexit continue, it is vital that the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly serves as a forum to facilitate dialogue to improve understanding between our nations, and investigate the mutual challenges that we face.

