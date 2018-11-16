Home»ireland

Brexit to dominate agenda at Fine Gael Ard Fheis

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 07:38 PM

The Fine Gael Ard Fheis is underway this evening in Dublin, with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opening the conference with a welcoming address.

Mr Varadkar will speak to members as they plan for what will be a turbulent year politically.

In his opening address, the Taoiseach is expected to pay tribute to Theresa May and give a strong voice of support for the British Prime Minister, echoing his claims that she has been good to her word in the draft Brexit text.

That has been the big issue looming over politics this week and will undoubtedly influence whether or not the Taoiseach looks for a general election here.

Many in his party want to cut and run and ditch Fianna Fáil now that confidence and supply is done and seek a stronger position in the Dáil.

It will be a chance for Ministers in particular to gauge the mood of the party faithful on where they go next.

