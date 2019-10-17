Brexit talks to take place in final effort to arrive at deal

Unprecedented last ditch Brexit talks will take place this morning on the edges of the EU leaders summit in a bid to finally drag an almost completed deal over the finishing line.

The race against time talks were confirmed during a private briefing of EU ambassadors last night on the potential deal’s details, which will include an agreed four year Stormont vote on Northern Ireland and still to be concluded Vat issues.

After days of meetings which dragged on into last night despite an initial Wednesday morning deadline, it was widely predicted a deal which could be put to the EU leaders summit today and tomorrow had been agreed.

EU sources said the deal is based on a breakthrough moment on the divisive issue of consent by Northern Ireland to any plan to treat the province differently to the rest of the UK as it will be the only area to continue implementing EU customs rules.

During a lengthy briefing by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier with EU member state ambassadors last night — a move needed for any deal to be recommended to the EU summit today — Mr Barnier said the Northern Ireland issue is effectively resolved.

This is because of an agreement in principle to allow a four year Stormont vote on continuing the deal plan and personal goods for someone moving to or from Northern Ireland being exempt from tariffs.

However, due in part to the one remaining major hurdle — Vat issues if Northern Ireland remains part of the customs union — no deal could be entirely agreed last night.

The Irish Examiner understands this led to Mr Barnier suggesting another EU ambassadors meeting takes place on the fringes of the EU summit today in order to ratify the final parts of an agreement.

If this happens, a deal may be signed off on by EU leaders at the summit tonight.

However, if it does not happen, then leaders may be limited to agreeing in principle to the details of the deal and signing up to a non-legally binding political declaration, with another EU summit needed next week to finish off the agreement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was understood to be ready to hold an emergency cabinet meeting last night if a deal could be passed. British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is also travelling to Brussels, held meetings with the DUP, his cabinet and hardline Brexiteers yesterday.