Brexit set to cause Dáil gridlock, warn ministers

The Dáil is set to be “gridlocked” by legislation to allow Ireland to be ready for a no-deal Brexit, ministers warned yesterday.

Behind the scenes, ministers are increasingly concerned that Brexit is now dominating the entire agenda and all non-urgent matters will “have to take a back seat” for the first quarter of the year.

Ministers have been called back early for a Cabinet meeting today to hear an update from Tánaiste Simon Coveney as to the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit on the Dáil.

“People do not seem to grasp the scale of this. Even if a deal is reached, we are now preparing for the worst which means the Dáil has to pass 40-plus pieces of legislation between now and then. It will be gridlock,” said one senior minister.

Another minister in a department less directly affected by the impact of Brexit said the matter is now taking up at least 60% of the workload of their senior officials.

In recent days, the Taoiseach has conceded the volume of Brexit legislation could clog up the Dáil. Mr Varadkar said he wants the Brexit legislation to be included in one big bill, but there are issues with this option. “Ideally we’d do it in one single omnibus bill, one Brexit Bill. I’m told by the Attorney General that we might not be able to do that but we’re going to try do it in maybe three or four or perhaps five. When you consider that a parliament passes about 40-50 pieces of primary legislation in any one year, four or five would be maybe 10% or 12% of the load,” he said.