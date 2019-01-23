Brexit Q&A: What is going on? In one word: mayhem

What is going on?

In one word: mayhem.

On Tuesday, the European Commission's spokesperson Margaritis Schinas admitted what everyone already privately feared, saying "if you'd like me to push and speculate on what might happen in a no deal scenario in Ireland, I would think it is pretty obvious, you will have a hard border".

The public admission was a complete surprise to the Government, which was not pre-warned of the comments, and has led to fears the EU may throw Ireland under the Brexit bus.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed attempted to downplay the comments, their insistence a border is not a runner because the withdrawal agreement and backstop will prevent it has made the situation even more confusing.

This is because the House of Commons last week voted by a landslide against the withdrawal agreement and backstop, with British prime minister Theresa May now targeting backstop changes and refusing to rule out a no deal Brexit if she doesn't get her way.

But I thought this was all settled before Christmas?

You wish.

If a week is a long time in politics, a couple of months are an eternity.

In November, the EU and Britain agreed to the 585-page withdrawal agreement after almost two years of talks, with the backstop a key part of the deal.

However, there was one snag, namely that the House of Commons had to vote in favour of it.

Fast-forward one Conservatives party heave against Ms May, one delay on the vote and a lot of hot air, and the withdrawal agreement is now in tatters after the deal was defeated by the biggest government loss in British history in a House of Commons vote last week.

Ms May has a plan B which looks suspiciously like plan A with added 'please change the backstop' sprinkled on top, which the EU is highly unlikely to accept, which has caused this week's problems.

Okay, so will there be an Irish border?

The honest answer is for now no one knows for sure, but it is looking increasingly likely by the minute.

This is because if Britain crashes out of the EU on March 29 without a deal or the backstop, the EU will insist on a customs border between the Republic and Northern Ireland to protect the single market.

What does the Government say and do they have any choice?

In clear statements in recent months Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney have been insistent the Government has no plans to introduce a hard border and will not do so.

This is underlined by the fact it is the one scenario not included in the Government's contingency plans or its no deal Brexit law changes due to go through the Dáil in the coming weeks.

Britain is also clear it does not want a hard border.

However, the Government press secretary admitted on Tuesday there will be "difficult conversations" with the EU if Brussels ultimately insists it is introduced, and declined to say this insistence would be refused.

If it comes to it, we may have no choice.

What other options are there?

If the withdrawal agreement does not somehow find a new lease of life, and if a no deal hard border is somehow avoided, there is one other potential option that has peaked its head above the parapet.

However, it poses its own significant problems.

As revealed in Wednesday's Irish Examiner, during a private briefing with opposition leaders on Tuesday evening Mr Varadkar and his department's secretary general John Callinan said in an absolute worst case scenario the continental EU may put up its own border.

While a hypothetical situation so far, several sources confirmed the fear is that if a no deal Brexit does not result in a hard border, a hard customs border may be put up in Calais and Rotterdam.

This would treat Irish exports the same as British ones because the lack of a hard border in Ireland means Irish food exports may not be fully trusted - a hypothetical situation which solves the border problem but causes another just as serious one for Irish firms, farmers and businesses.

Britain and the EU are just playing chicken though, right? Don't politicians always cut a deal?

Don't bet on it.

Despite our own interests, the world doesn't begin and end with Ireland. Brexiteers are adamant they will not back the withdrawal agreement as they fear it will tie them into de facto EU rules.

The EU is equally adamant the withdrawal agreement is the only soft Brexit option, officially because it took almost two years of talks and changing it now could mean the entire deal would unravel.

No one wants to go over the cliff edge, but neither side is showing any sign of backing down.

Politicians cut deals. But sometimes they sleep-walk into disaster too.

Can any of this be avoided?

Of course.

There is an argument Ms May's 'plan B is plan A' stance is designed to show Brexiteers and the DUP there is no other coherent option and that it is basically back the backstop or bin Brexit.

There is another argument that article 50 - the EU rule triggering a member state's departure from the bloc - can be extended by six months, which the British Labour party wants, provided the EU can be shown there is a reason to do so.

There is also the genuine possibility of a British general election or a new Brexit referendum, both of which may solve the stand-off.

However, all of these options are at present unlikely although not completely off the table, meaning it is anybody's guess what the actual outcome will be.

Can we trust the EU not to throw us under the bus?

Brussels says of course we can, which given recent history will lead to some worried looks in Ireland right now.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was adamant the EU stands with Ireland on Monday, as was German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

However, while the European Commission's spokesperson Mr Schinas rowed back slightly on his remarks on Wednesday, his Tuesday comments and Poland's foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz suggest the backstop could be limited to five years on Monday have given rise to fears of a crack in the EU solidarity wall.

There are a lot of complicated phrases being used. What does it all actually mean for me?

The Irish Examiner last week published a comprehensive breakdown of what might happen in deal and no deal Brexit scenarios. It can be read in full here.

What happens now?

The next key step in the long walk to Brexit will be next Monday and Tuesday when the House of Commons discuss amendments to Ms May's plan B - including ruling out a no deal, seeking an extension, trying to remove the backstop and other matters - before a vote on the plan.

Talks are then expected between London and Brussels, while separate talks may also take place between Brussels and Dublin over no deal planning.

Brexit is now just nine weeks away. And still no clear solution is in sight.