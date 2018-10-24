Home»Breaking News»ireland

Brexit is prolonging political vacuum in Northern Ireland: SNP

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 05:50 PM

Brexit is the “elephant in the room” which is prolonging the political vacuum in Northern Ireland, an SNP MP has said.

Northern Ireland spokesman Gavin Newlands argued the “broader instability” caused by Brexit is a central reason why it has proven so difficult to restore the devolved institutions.

Theresa May’s Government, he said, has become “totally distracted by Brexit and internal party infighting”.

READ MORE: No-deal Brexit may be ‘most likely’ outcome, says Sturgeon

Speaking during the second reading of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Exercise of Functions) Bill, the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North said such legislation had “sadly become necessary”, but added a political vacuum must not become the “new normal” in Northern Ireland.

He said the North is the “central conversation” in the Brexit talks and therefore it is “vital that its voice is heard”.

If the UK Government ploughs on with a no-deal hard Brexit, it will wreak further havoc on the businesses, public services and entire economies of all within the UK, and that is nothing short of economic vandalism of the highest order.”

“As the shambolic Brexit process is a central reason for the ongoing crisis, this Government has a responsibility to ensure talks progress swiftly,” he said.

Brexit, he warned, is “wreaking havoc on every aspect of politics in these islands”, adding: “The broader instability caused by Brexit is a central reason why it’s proven so difficult to restore the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland.

“There are many reasons why the Executive and Assembly collapsed, but it is the elephant in the room – Brexit – which is prolonging the concerning political vacuum.”

Gavin Newlands is the SNP’s spokesman on Northern Ireland (PA)

He went on: “March is quickly approaching and we still have no confirmation of plans to extend the period for withdrawal, the threat of a new border becomes closer by the minute.

“Northern Ireland is the central conversation in the Brexit talks, therefore it is vital that its voice is heard.”

Mr Newlands said the North voted by 56% to remain in the EU, just as 62% of Scots did, and he urged the Government to pursue a policy of staying within the single market and customs union.

He said: “The Government continues trying to ignore Scotland, well they also ignore the people of Northern Ireland, and if the UK Government ploughs on with a no-deal hard Brexit, it will wreak further havoc on the businesses, public services and entire economies of all within the UK, and that is nothing short of economic vandalism of the highest order.”

Referring to the European Research Group (ERG), he said, its “entirely regressive aims are not the public interest”.

Leading Tory Brexiteer Steve Baker earlier announced he was withdrawing amendments to the Northern Ireland Bill intended to prevent the backstop being implemented.

READ MORE: No crying over spilt water: Labour MP comes to aid of Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley intervened, saying: “He (Mr Baker) withdrew those amendments because he recognised the necessity of this Bill for the people of Northern Ireland, and I do want to thank him for having done so.

“Withdrawing those amendments because it has meant that the people of Northern Ireland who need their public services to continue to be delivered will be able to have that, because this Bill will not have been affected by amendments that would have served to wreck the Bill.”

- Press Association


Related Articles

No-deal Brexit may be ‘most likely’ outcome, says Sturgeon

UK’s Brexit negotiators are ‘enemy within’, claims Nigel Farage

Almost half of Northern Ireland businesses have not sought Brexit advice

Theresa May prepares for showdown with Tory MPs over Brexit

More in this Section

Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of a cyclist

Company secure freezing orders against woman they claim may have stolen over €300k

Mediation underway to resolve controversial Traveller 'horse accommodation' issue in Tipperary

Court orders extradition of Roscommon man to UK in connection with £5m tax fraud conviction


Breaking Stories

Halloween: turning to the supernatural to work through our anxieties

Restless souls or natural wonder? Unravelling the world’s greatest butterfly migration

7 signs you’re an overprotective parent – and how to deal with it

Want to cut down on sugar? Nutritionists share their top tips for slashing the sweet stuff

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »