Brexit: Howlin calls on Macron to allow long extension of UK's EU membership

Labour's Brendan Howlin has called on French president Emmanuel Macron to reconsider opposition to an extension of three months or longer.

UK press reports that Mr Macron favours keeping the pressure on the UK with a shorter deadline.

However, Mr Howlin said that while he understands the frustration of some EU leaders, "it is in Ireland's national interest that the UK be given the necessary time to legislate for the current withdrawal agreement, or even to hold a general election or a new referendum."

He said he has written to the French president:

"Any rush to terminate the UK’s membership of the EU could cause the current agreement to fail, which would be catastrophic for Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement, as well as doing serious harm to the Irish economy."