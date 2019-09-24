‘Brexit halfway house will not be tolerated’

The Taoiseach is to make it clear to British prime minister Boris Johnson that any “halfway house” on Brexit will not be tolerated by Ireland.

Leo Varadkar is due to meet Mr Johnson today on the fringes of a special UN summit after speaking with European Council president Donald Tusk at the same event yesterday.

Mr Varadkar has said that the introduction of any border checks will be Britain’s fault. He added that Ireland will not bend on the backstop and dismissed any nothing that Ireland will “somehow fold or give up our position”.

Mr Varadkar said today’s meeting will be “another opportunity” to “compare notes, see if there’s more common ground, see if we can make more progress” on Brexit.

However, he warned: “The message I would say to him [Mr Johnson] is the message that we have said all along; our bottom line is that we need a legally binding assurance that there won’t be a hard border between North and south, that the all-island economy will continue to operate, that North-south co-operation will be able to continue, and we can’t accept some sort of halfway house.”

Mr Johnson’s government — which has strongly opposed the backstop — had suggested that an all-island agri-food zone could be be implemented as an alternative option.

However, this has been largely dismissed in Europe.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting with Mr Varadkar, Mr Johnson played down any suggestion of a breakthrough in the coming days.

“There will be discussions about Brexit,” he said. “I would caution you all not to think that this is not going to be the moment.

There might be, but I don’t wish to elevate excessively the belief that there will be a New York breakthrough.

“We will be pushing ahead but there is still work to be done.”