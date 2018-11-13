Brexit: Emergency cabinet meetings to be held tomorrow to discuss border deal

Latest: The Irish and British governments will hold emergency cabinet meetings on Wednesday to discuss the Brexit border deal amid growing hopes a crucial breakthrough has been reached, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent.

Government sources told the Irish Examiner this evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold the special cabinet meeting tomorrow morning.

His British counterpart, prime minister Theresa May, will hold a similar special cabinet meeting in London at 2pm tomorrow.

And at the same time, EU ambassadors will meet in Brussels.

It is understood all three groups are meeting to discuss the exact legal text of the EU-UK deal negotiated in Brussels in recent days.

However, while Dublin and Brussels are likely to back the deal, it is far from clear if Ms May will be able to ensure the backing of her cabinet and the British parliament.

Boris to BBC: This is a chronicle of a death foretold...First time in 1,000 years that this parliament will not have a say over the laws of this country. It is utterly unacceptablehttps://t.co/M0lJ5SPUii— lisa o'carroll (@lisaocarroll) November 13, 2018

It is hoped that the make-up of the deal - which is expected to see one UK-wide customs union which will contain "deeper" details relating to Northern Ireland - could be backed by the DUP as it will not treat Northern Ireland differently.

However, it is unclear if a "review mechanism" for the UK-wide customs union deal will be enough to convince hardline Brexiteers in the Conservative party and its cabinet.

This is because of ongoing fears such a customs union could effectively trap Britain in a form of the EU without a specific timeframe for when it may be able to leave.

Important to note re this evening's #Brexit developments: this is, at this stage, a legal text Irish border deal agreed by negotiators/back room officials, not politicians. Throughout this process, the negotiators have put forward solutions, while politicians... not so much.— Fiachra Ó Cionnaith (@Ocionnaith) November 13, 2018

Earlier: Varadkar 'not aware' of Brexit developments; Coveney insists negotiations ongoing

The UK and the EU have reached an agreement on Brexit that avoids a hard border with the North.

It is reported the deal has been done on a "technical level" and negotiations are ongoing on the finer points of the text.

The British Prime Minister will put the draft agreement to her cabinet at a meeting tomorrow afternoon.

UK government ministers have been called to individual meetings at Number 10 Downing Street for briefings with Theresa May.

News of the draft deal is a significant breakthrough and could pave the way for a November summit of EU leaders to endorse the text.

Here government sources are insisting they have not seen a proposed deal yet.

In the Dáil this evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he's not aware of the latest developments.

He said that despite reports in the media he had not heard anything but made the point that he had been in the Dáil for several hours and so had not had the opportunity to speak with his officials.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: "Negotiations between the EU and UK on a withdrawal agreement are ongoing and have not concluded."

The spokesperson added that negotiations were at a "sensitive" juncture.

Ahead of tomorrow's cabinet, a spokesperson for Downing street said: "Cabinet will meet at 2pm tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels and to decide on next steps.

"Cabinet ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting."

It is understood Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is likely to hold a special cabinet meeting in Dublin on Wednesday #iestaff #brexit— Fiachra Ó Cionnaith (@Ocionnaith) November 13, 2018

Earlier: Brexit deal to prevent hard border has been reached

EU and UK negotiators have finally agreed on a Brexit deal to prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland in a major move that is set to clear the way for an all-out agreement, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent.

Reports on Tuesday afternoon said officials in Brussels and London signed off on the legal text on Monday night after months of torturous negotiations over Britain's divorce from the continental bloc.

While talks are continuing, it is understood negotiations on the Irish border have concluded with agreement on how a hard border can be prevented.

This, sources said, will be achieved by:

a UK-wide customs union agreement

a "deeper" deal within this agreement for Northern Ireland, with more specific deals on the province's customs and regulatory "aspects"

and a "review mechanism" for the Northern Ireland aspect of the deal

The shock announcement comes after months of increasing bickering and growing concerns a deal could not be reached due to the major stand-off over the issue.

However, while a legal text has now been agreed, it still must be passed by British prime minister Theresa May's split cabinet, the Democratic Unionist Party, the British parliament and the European parliament.

Ms May is expected to call a special cabinet meeting later this week, at which point she will have to convince pro-Brexiteers the deal will not trap Britain in a customs union - and in effect the EU - indefinitely.

She will also have to convince pro-Remain cabinet members the deal is coherent and workable.

Similarly, Ms May will have to convince the DUP the deal will treat Northern Ireland in the same way as any other part of Britain, a move key to ensuring any deal can pass parliament where Ms May has a 13 seat space - on condition the 10 DUP MPs and other government members back her.

While the deal will also have to pass through the European parliament, it is likely this will prove less cumbersome - although it remains possible the British parliament vote could force a public vote.

Earlier: EU and UK agree on text for Irish border, reports

EU and UK negotiators have reportedly agreed on a text that would deal with the issue of the Irish border.

According to RTÉ News, the text was agreed last night and according to their sources it would involve one backstop in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement.

.@tconnellyRTE reports that two well-placed sources have confirmed that the text was ‘as stable as it can be’ pic.twitter.com/tpQrFXgFBL— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 13, 2018

Digital Desk