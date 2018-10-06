Brexit deal may not be agreed to until November, Juncker says

European leaders may have to come back to the table in November to reach a deal on Brexit.

Euroepan Commission President Jean Claude Juncker says it's unlikely a breakthrough will be reached at a key summit later this month.

But he did tell reporters that the chance of reaching a deal has grown in the last few days.

The Irish border remains one of the main sticking points - and Sinn Fein's Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane says solving that issue is crucial:

"What we need is the actual details that the British government is prepared to put on the table and we will judge whatever is put on the table by the criteria of protecting the Good Friday Agreement, avoid any hardening of the border and protecting the rights of citizens who live in the North and on the island of Ireland.

Digital Desk