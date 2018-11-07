Home»Breaking News»ireland

Brexit could lead to increase cross-border organised crime: Gardai and PSNI

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 03:12 PM

Brexit has the potential to increase cross-border organised crime according to a joint assessment carried out by the Gardaí and the PSNI.

The report also suggested that organised crime in the border region is not said to have increased in recent years lead to fears this could change post Brexit.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says they want to ensure that both organisations can continue working together.

"We do require legal underpinnings which allow us to share information ... all of those are important on the island of Ireland in keeping people safe."

"We will be redoubling our efforts around the cross border strategy."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

BrexitDrew HarrisGardai

