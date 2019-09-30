News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Brexit comes ahead of health and housing as Ireland's top fear, says survey

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 06:46 AM

Brexit is topping the fear factor for Ireland in the week before the budget.

A survey out today also shows we're worrying about health, the housing crisis, and the possible re-election of Donald Trump.

Irish adults are most afraid of Brexit - followed by health, the environment, housing, military conflicts, and the political hopes of President Trump.

A Lottoland national poll of over a thousand people found no shortage of issues preying on the minds of Irish adults facing into next week's budget.

53% fear Brexit, followed by health at 49% while two in five are worrying about climate change.

Housing fears were worst in Dublin with 39%, against 34% around the country.

Right at the bottom of Pandora's Box was hope, with evidence the nation is starting to latch on to Ireland's positive start to the Rugby World Cup, but that was before the Japan defeat.

