Brexit, budget, housing and health on the agenda for Fianna Fáil annual think in

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 08:18 AM

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators will meet in Dublin today as the parliamentary party prepares for the return of the Dáil next week.

Budget 2019 - the final one under the confidence and supply agreement - will be one of the main topics at the annual think in.

Brexit, housing, health and the Budget are among the key issues set to dominate their discussions.

British academic Tim Bale will also address members on the Brexit negotiations.

The party is meeting in Malahide in Dublin today and tomorrow.

Fianna Fail's think-in comes just weeks ahead of the Budget and just before the Dail resumes after the summer recess.

Michael Martin has yet to meet the Taoiseach to discuss extending the deal, but Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary has said the Government need to be more honest when it comes to issues such as health and housing before negotiating any sort of extension to it.

