Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

The number of new car sales fell 4.4% last year, with sector chiefs claiming the fall is due to Brexit.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that there were 125,557 new car registrations for the year 2018.

The figures also showed that new electric car registrations doubled last year, albeit from a very low base, with 1,233 registered in comparison to 622 in 2017.

There was a 5.55% increase in the number of New Light Commercial Vehicle registrations (LCV), at 25,561, while there was a 7.81% in registrations of Imported Used Cars - meaning that for the first time, more than 100,000 such vehicles were registered in Ireland in a single year.

However, registrations of Used Commercial Vehicle Imports fell during 2018 in both LCV (-2.9%) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) (-0.5%) categories.

New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the 2017 figure and overall diesel accounted for 54% of market share and petrol (including Petrol Hybrid) 44% of the market.

SIMI director general designate, Brian Cooke, said of the annual figures: “Despite the strong economic performance of Ireland last year, 2018 proved very challenging for new car sales. The drop in new car registrations is largely a result of Brexit and the associated weakness of Sterling. This has led to a surge in used car imports over the last two years, and 2018 saw used imports surpass the 100,000 mark for the first time."

The top-selling car last year was the Hyundai Tucson, ahead of the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia, and grey was the most in-fashion colour.

The best-selling car brands in 2018 were Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Nissan, with the hatchback the most popular model.

Dublin had the most car registrations, at 52,671, followed by Cork where 15,223 vehicles were registered.

The lowest number of car registrations was in County Leitrim, at just 484, and the figures show a fall in registrations in all bar four counties. Cavan had the biggest annual fall in car registrations, ahead of Roscommon, Leitrim and Donegal.