Brexit and rising costs hit spend outlook with Budget approaching

By Eoin English and Elaine Loughlin

Consumer confidence has slumped to a 21-month low amid rising concerns over Brexit, increased household costs such as rent and heat, and limited expectations of gains in next week’s Budget.

However, the results of the KBC Bank/ESRI consumer sentiment index released last night suggests that consumers are “increasingly nervous rather than extremely negative” about the outlook, analysts said.

KBC Bank Ireland’s chief economist Austin Hughes

The data shows consumer sentiment fell sharply in September to 96.4, its lowest level since December 2016. The six-point drop from August’s reading of 102.4 was also the largest monthly decline in four years.

KBC Bank Ireland’s chief economist Austin Hughes said that while the results are still consistent with an improving economy, the clear message is that the average consumer is more focussed on the problems they now face than any improvement they may have seen previously.

And, given the uncertainty around Brexit, he said it is not entirely surprising for a broadly-based change in thinking to translate into a sharp change in sentiment that in time could be at least partly reversed.

“There is little doubt that the increasingly loud and jarring ticking of the Brexit clock has unnerved Irish consumers,” said Mr Hughes. “The threat posed by a possible ‘hard Brexit’ is notably amplified by high- profile cost increases in areas such as light, heating, and housing, while many consumers may feel their personal circumstances are very remote from recent reports of a return to the boom.

Against this backdrop, it is likely that the drop in confidence overstates the change in the current conditions of the typical Irish consumer.

He said, however, that, in four of the five key elements of the survey, positive responses still outnumbered negative responses.

“So while sentiment has weakened, it is by no means sour at present,” he said.

Philip Economides of the ESRI said while consumers remain positive about their own finances and continued declines in unemployment, doubts are “accumulating” about the general economy.

“Should the likelihood of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit scenario continue to rise, we expect to see further losses in confidence with respect to expected economic performance in Ireland,” he said.

The results come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar faced criticism over his “bombastic” approach to delicate Brexit negotiations, which are entering a critical phase.

Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly said it is now very unlikely that agreement on the backstop for the border will be reached before this month’s EU Summit.

The Taoiseach has been quiet bombastic in his megaphone diplomacy, it hasn’t helped; it has been heard in Westminster. I would like to see the Taoiseach hold back,” Mr Donnelly said.

Junior Minister Seán Kyne described as “quite worrying” the way the British government is now talking about the border and the Good Friday Agreement.

“Unfortunately the border was not the issue of discussion prior to the referendum and we have seen different stances within the Conservative party, which is quite worrying, and Theresa May has no guarantee that she can get Chequers through the parliament,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

“As a former member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, we had discussion before a referendum even took place, we produced a cross-party proposal, launched it in London about the possible impacts of Brexit. Everything that we talked about at that stage nearly four years ago has come to pass, and we are still discussing it.”

Ahead of her party conference, Ms May rejected claims she does not believe in Brexit and insisted she would make a success of it “regardless of the outcome” of talks.

She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show her plan for post-Brexit trade with the EU was not dead, despite it having been rejected by EU leaders.