NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Brexit and climate change to dominate Fine Gael party meeting

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 12:25 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Fine Gael parliamentary party will hold a meeting this afternoon to plan for the new Dáil term.

Brexit and climate change are two of the issues high up the agenda as government politicians gather.

The new Dáil term kicks off tomorrow with Brexit overshadowing the agenda, and the government preparing to introduce legislation to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

READ MORE: Tánaiste says letter from EU to May on backstop 'very clear and strong'

The issue will be discussed by cabinet ministers again tomorrow ahead of the crucial House of Commons vote on the Brexit Withdrawal deal.

Climate change will also be high on the agenda at today's meeting of TDs and Senators.

Party politics will be discussed, including strategy for the upcoming local and European elections, as Fine Gael members try to prepare for what will be another turbulent year in politics.


KEYWORDS

PoliticsFine GaelMeeting

Related Articles

Is Shane Ross the ghost of Christmas future?

Fine Gael election candidate calls for poster ban ahead of poll

Fine Gael targeting seat gains in Munster ahead of election

Fine Gael ministers accused of egging on claims Shane Ross is anti-rural

More in this Section

Gardaí to digitalise CCTV footage in search for Kildare woman missing since 1998

Petrol prices hit 16-month low, survey finds

17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of two women in Derry

Human Rights Commission calls for review of Electoral Act


Lifestyle

Ava Max is on top of the charts and feeling top of the world

Visit to a seafood stall recalls warning ‘here be krakens’

Healing power of some Irish soils no piseog

Licence for a dog, not tiger!

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »