Brexit and climate change to dominate Fine Gael party meeting

The Fine Gael parliamentary party will hold a meeting this afternoon to plan for the new Dáil term.

Brexit and climate change are two of the issues high up the agenda as government politicians gather.

The new Dáil term kicks off tomorrow with Brexit overshadowing the agenda, and the government preparing to introduce legislation to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

The issue will be discussed by cabinet ministers again tomorrow ahead of the crucial House of Commons vote on the Brexit Withdrawal deal.

Climate change will also be high on the agenda at today's meeting of TDs and Senators.

Party politics will be discussed, including strategy for the upcoming local and European elections, as Fine Gael members try to prepare for what will be another turbulent year in politics.