Brexit ‘a serious threat to criminal justice’, warns DPP

Brexit has “very serious implications” for the prosecution of crime in Ireland and it is crucial to have alternative arrangements devised shortly to ensure the smooth extradition of suspects with Britain, the Director of Public Prosecutions has said.

Claire Loftus warned that the problem was particularly pressing given the shared border with the North and the need to pursue prosecutions against “dissident subversive activity”.

In her foreword to the 2017 annual report of the Office of the DPP, she warned that as of next March the “very efficient” European Arrest Warrant system would be obsolete. The report said 60 European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) were issued in 2017, the bulk of them to the UK.

In addition, of the 526 Mutual Legal Assistance requests by Ireland in 2017, 135 (26%) were to the UK.

Ms Loftus said that Brexit had “very serious implications for the prosecution of crime and criminal justice generally in this country”.

“Having effective extradition arrangements between this jurisdiction and the UK is extremely important, having regard to the amount of interaction between the two jurisdictions,” she said.

The DPP said the “vast majority” of EAWs were sent to the UK.

“As of March 31, 2019, the current arrangements, which are very efficient in securing the return of persons wanted for prosecution, will no longer operate,” said Ms Loftus.

“It is therefore crucial that an agreement is reached on an alternative system prior to that date.”

Ms Loftus said the Department of Justice and the Government were “acutely aware of the imperatives”.

“One hopes that a practical solution will be found so that mechanisms are put in place to enable us to seek the extradition of an accused or seek important evidence from that jurisdiction.”

The DPP added: “This is particularly important having regard to the shared border with Northern Ireland, and the ongoing necessity for prosecutions in respect of dissident subversive activity.”

Her concern follows that of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who earlier this month said: “Regrettably, with Brexit, many of the criminal justice co-operation treaties in Europe will fall away and the UK will no longer be a member of those.

“We have done well on the back of those. No matter what type of border, soft or hard, a border is there and the European treaties that we would rely on in the criminal justice sphere no longer exists and that’s a problem.”

The annual report of the DPP also shows:

13,666 prosecution files were received in 2017, compared to 13,172 in 2016;

There were 8,877 files received for decisions whether to prosecute, involving 11,499 suspects;

No prosecution was directed in relation to 4,494 (39%) of suspects, the bulk due to “insufficient evidence”;

Of the 2,431 court decisions on indictment, there was a guilty plea in 90%, 4% were convicted by a jury, 4% were acquitted by a jury, and 2% acquitted by direction of the judge;

68% of finalised cases involving sexual assault ended in conviction in the Circuit Criminal Court, and 82% of finished rape cases in the Central Criminal Court ended in conviction.

There were 97 requests for reasons not to prosecute in fatality cases between October 2008 and November 2015, and 92 were granted.

Since the European Victims Directive was implemented in November 2015, there were 22 requests for reasons in the remainder of 2015, 609 in 2016, and 638 in 2017. Reasons were given in 577 cases in 2017 and 57 (9%) were refused.

Some 250 (40%) of the requests related to sexual offences. There were 219 requests for a review of the decision not to prosecute — again 40% relating to sexual offences.

Of the 219 cases, the decision not to prosecute was upheld in 190 (87%) of cases but eight (4%) decisions were overturned.