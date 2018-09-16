Home»Breaking News»ireland

Brendan Howlin to resist calls for resignation at party meeting

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 05:23 PM

Calls for Brendan Howlin's resignation as leader of the Labour Party are likely to be raised at a meeting of elected officials this afternoon.

Some within Labour are unhappy with the performance of the Wexford TD.

A number of councillors have called for the resignation of Mr Howlin as leader, unhappy with the progression of the party in the last two years.

Mr Howlin himself says he intends to stay.

"I was never under any illusion that it would be a simple process," he says.

"The notion that changing somebody's nametag will change things fundamentally - I've never believed that."

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly would be favourite to take over as party leader, but said that he would not be calling for Deputy Howlin to resign at this evening's meeting.

"Of course I won't," he said.

"All of those issues are a matter for internal discussions, but particularly I would never do something like that, I don't think that's an appropriate way to behave in the first place."

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

Labour PartyHowlin

Related Articles

Analysis: Defensive Labour Party leader insists that he has no intention of stepping aside

Brendan Howlin rules out Labour leadership contest

Rumours of Labour’s death are greatly exaggerated

Election of controversial activist to Labour’s ruling body fuels party rows

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...

Fianna Fáil sees support drop in latest poll

North Dublin residents protest planned Irish Water treatment plant

Roisin Shortall criticises 'dysfunctional' health service


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »