Brendan Howlin: Labour has what it takes to tackle housing crisis

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 09:44 AM

The Labour Party leader has dismissed talk of dissatisfaction within the party.

Brendan Howlin's been speaking ahead of their 70th National Conference which starts today in Dublin.

Earlier this year, he was criticised by a number of Labour councillors who are unhappy with his performance as leader.

Brendan Howlin says that is now in the past - and every unit of the party is united towards the next election.

"That's all passe, that was a summer story, that's months ago now," said Mr Howlin.

"We had a very united Labour party think-in and were working with common purpose, every unit of the party from branches to councillors to members of the parliamentary party, with one common purpose: to ensure that we have a good set of results in the locals, in the Europeans and whenever Leo wants to go to the park and call a general election," said Mr Howlin.

He added that the Labour party has what it takes to tackle the big issues.

"The housing issue, we set out a strategy to build 80,000 and people know that we will do it because that has been our tradition over decades, building local authority houses, making housing affordable for people.

"We need to tackle issues like climate change which is being totally failed by the current government."

