Brendan Howlin 'happy to sit down with Sinn Féin' once there is trust

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has said he would be "happy to sit down" with Sinn Féin and discuss working in government as part of an alliance of left-wing parties.

After the leaders TV debate in Galway last night, Mr Howlin outlined what is now being viewed as a shift in Labour policy in cooperating with Sinn Féin.

Former figures in the party have taken issue with the decision.

Mr Howlin said: “I think one of the mistakes all of us on the left made in the past is we were picked off, attacking each other.

"The Greens went into government with Fianna Fáil and they were demolished. We went into government and we were demolished.

We need to have an alliance of progressive thinkers who could set out a platform of investment to solve this crisis. Once we have that, I'm happy to sit down with Sinn Féin.

“But the caveat I've entered and I entered this on every occasion, is there is a fundamental issue of trust."

Mr Howlin said that trust issue was an "impediment" to working with Sinn Féin.

He pointed to Monday's leaders debate which included claims from other leaders that Sinn Féin policy was decided by its Ard Chomhairle, a party government body which includes unelected officials.

However, Ms McDonald told the 300-strong audience on the night that the body was "no different to the GAA".

Former Labour senator Mairia Cahill tweeted that there is still an "IRA hierarchy" in Sinn Féin and referenced the party's "magic bean economy".

Back in Dublin, Mr Howlin insisted there is no shift in party policy: "I mean, I've said, and I repeat it now that I'm hopeful for a progressive alliance, and I’ve name-checked the parties and individuals I believe could make up that.

"I haven't name-checked Sinn Féin in that because its tax plans are not progressive right now and that is a simple fact."