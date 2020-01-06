Brendan Howlin calls for 'seriously dodgy' National Broadband Plan to be scrapped

The National Broadband Plan is “seriously dodgy” and should be scrapped before billions of euro are wasted, according to Labour leader Brendan Howlin.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Howlin said this was a so-called tendering process which ceased to be when the Government was left with one bidder.

“There is no such thing as a competitive process when you have one bidder. The Government determined they were the preferred bidder, but preferred over whom or what?”

“When the costs escalated because you have only one bidder from €900 million to €3bn, it is out of control,” he said.

“Once the competitive process was shown to have failed, it should have been stopped then.

Instead, we have had a series of very dodgy meetings and we had the resignation of a minister [Denis Naughten] which in many other circumstances would have brought down the Government.

“We just ploughed on and we have given a company the right to write its own cheque, to roll out broadband to that part of the country and we are going to give them the infrastructure we are paying for. By any measure, that is a bad deal and has been determined as such by the department,” Mr Howlin added.

“If that unit which we set up is saying that this is very bad value for the taxpayer, then that has to be listened to,” he said.

Mr Howlin said he and his party have recovered and are a viable force heading into the next General Election and that his previous row with Alan Kelly is at an end.

“There is no doubt. I am leading the party and we are all working hard to maximise the Labour vote come the next election,” he said.

Mr Howlin has set out five core objectives as his preconditions to any government formation talks.

The five objectives are: the move to a living wage as opposed to a minimum wage

the delivery of 80,000 affordable and sustainable homes over five years at a cost of €16bn

improved health services

a new childcare for working parents scheme

a major climate action programme including retrofitting of homes

“I want to have crystal clear objectives for the Labour Party heading into an election. If we don't get agreement then we are not interested,” he said.

Mr Howlin has also ruled out any abolition of the Universal Social Charge (USC) saying the priority of his party will be the delivery of quality services.