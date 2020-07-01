News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Brendan Griffin set to lose junior minister role

Brendan Griffin set to lose junior minister role
Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin is set to lose his position as Fine Gael choose their seven junior ministers to serve in the government.
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 03:53 PM

Fine Gael Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, the former junior tourism minister, has lost out on being returned to office under the new coalition.

Mr Griffin was not given another junior role by Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today as calls were being made to TDs about positions.

The Irish Examiner understands that, despite speculation Mr Griffin would get a position, he has lost out to other party hopefuls.

The southern Kerry-native helped lead calls for Enda Keny to stand aside as leader of Fine Gael in 2016, moves which sped up a leadership contest that eventually saw Leo Varadkar take over the party and become Taoiseach.

It is expected Mr Griffin's omission from the 17 junior roles being decided today will likely leave neighbouring TD, Limerick County's Patrick O'Donovan, in a good position for a position for geographical reasons.

The Irish Examiner has also confirmed today that Joe McHugh, former Education Minister, will not be a junior minister while it also emerged that Ciaran Cannon, a junior minister at the Department of Foreign Affairs, will not be returning to office.

READ MORE

Former Taoiseach's shirtless picnic attracts mixed reaction

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan turns down junior ministryFianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan turns down junior ministry

Joe McHugh turns down junior ministerial roleJoe McHugh turns down junior ministerial role

Gerard Howlin: Mental health must be central to Stephen Donnelly's new systemGerard Howlin: Mental health must be central to Stephen Donnelly's new system

Aoife Moore: The Fianna Fáil background team that will have Micheál Martin's ear as TaoiseachAoife Moore: The Fianna Fáil background team that will have Micheál Martin's ear as Taoiseach

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up