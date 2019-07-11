Brendan Grace’s daughters pay tribute to 'gorgeous dad'

Brendan Grace’s daughters are thankful for the final days their family spent with their “gorgeous dad” before he passed.

Grace and his wife of 45-years, Eileen, shared a beautiful marriage, which was evident in their final moments together, according to their daughter, Melanie.

In his final days, the comedian was “not left alone for a minute” - spending time with his children, children-in-law, grandchildren, sister, and best friends, Melanie told RTÉ’s Liveline. “Everyone got to be there and see him.”

Her father was “up and joking with everyone who came in to see him,” she said, adding that when each visitor arrived, he would have a one-liner ready for them.

A "great man of faith", her father “didn’t let on to anyone that he was scared or worried,” Melanie said. An avid bird-watcher, Brendan Grace also had a close connection with the red robin and had often joked that after he passed away, he would come back to visit his family as the bird, she added.

“I’ll never throw a piece of bread in the bin again,” she laughed.

On Instagram, Grace’s eldest daughter Amanda said she is “Grateful for all the many blessings of our life together and especially our final days and weeks spent, surrounded by love and leaving nothing unsaid. We walked him right to the threshold and handed him, over. He went so beautifully. No suffering. No fear. Absolute grace, ease, peace and serenity.”

Speaking in the Dail, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said: "Brendan Grace was also a giant. There are few Members of this House who have not heard, seen or been at a venue when he has been entertaining, singing and making people laugh and where his acting and talent have been a source of extraordinary entertainment for many decades. A lot of people were deeply saddened to hear of his passing this morning."