Brendan Courtney among 23 members appointed to Sláintecare Advisory Council

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

RTÉ presenter Brendan Courtney has been appointed to the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council.

The television presenter, broadcaster and fashion designer is among 23 members who have been added to the council for a three year period.

Last year, Mr Courtney appeared in the RTÉ documentary 'We Need to Talk About Dad' which focused on the difficult choices faced by his family in trying to provide the best care possible for Frank Courtney after he had a stroke.

The members come from a range of backgrounds, including a number of medical professionals, experts and patient advocates, and will serve on the council, which Health Minister Simon Harris says is "a critical element in the implementation of the Sláintecare vision".

"The Advisory Council will provide advice and support to the Sláintecare Programme Office on the delivery of the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy," he said.

I am delighted that we have been able to appoint a diverse group of people with a breadth of experience and expertise in healthcare, governance, change management and leadership.

"The Council combines patient/service user representatives, senior health service leaders, clinical leadership, and a number of independent change experts from outside the health service who will bring expertise and an independent perspective.”

Nine doctors have been appointed to the council, with Dr Tom Keane appointed as Chair and Laura Magahy as Executive Director.

Dr Keane served in a number of leadership roles in Canada focused on conducting extensive cancer research, while Ms Magahy has led significant public-sector projects over the last 28 years.

Other members include Dr Colm Henry, Interim Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE; Annette Kennedy, President of the International Council of Nurses; Leo Kearns, CEO of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland; Josep Figueras, Director of the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies; Paul Reid, Chief Executive of Fingal County Council; and Dr Emily O’Conor, a Consultant in Emergency Medicine in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and President of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine.

The council will meet two to four times a year, with all discussions to be conducted confidentially.

Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council Health Simon Harris Brendan Courtney

