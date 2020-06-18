Breaking: Garda killed in Co Roscommon shooting

By Joel Slattery and Neil Michael

A member of An Garda Síochána was killed last night after a shooting incident in Co Roscommon just before midnight.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

"It is with deepest sadness An Garda Síochána confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday 17th June 2020," a garda spokesperson said.

AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said she was “devastated to hear this Garda Colleague has passed away.

"(T)o all his family, friends and all @AGSI_Ireland @gardarep colleagues in Roscommon/Longford my deepest sympathies to you all...a sad sad day for An Garda Síochána,” she wrote on Twitter.

- More to follow