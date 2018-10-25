Break-in to steal ashes of dead friend

By Liam Heylin

A middle-aged man broke into the home of his dead friend’s ex-wife to steal his ashes so that he could scatter them off the coast of Cork.

John Farrissey, 21 Presentation Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary by entering the house at Glenfields Avenue, Ballyvolane, Cork.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said Farrissey’s only reason for what he described as an amateur attempt at a burglary was to steal the ashes of his late friend.

Mr Collins-Daly admitted to being shocked when his client first explained to him the reason for his burglary.

Nothing was taken in the burglary, Mr Collins-Daly said. He did not find ashes at the apartment.

Farrissey said he was sorry for breaking into the woman’s house. However, he added: “I wanted his ashes. That was his wish. She (the deceased’s ex-wife) had the ashes in the house. She

never even went to the funeral.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned the accused was not showing any remorse to the woman who returned to her home to find that there had been a break-in and that there was blood all around the apartment.

The judge asked the accused if he had left blood as some kind of message.

Farrissey said that was not the case and that the only reason there was blood at the scene was that he had cut his hand when he broke a window to get in.

Sergeant Annemarie Twomey said the crime was committed on August 7 when the woman was away for a few nights with a friend.

The owner of the apartment told gardaí nothing was missing even though there were some items of value that were obviously present in the house.

The injured party’s husband had died recently. They had been separate.

"The deceased had been staying with the defendant who took the death of his friend very badly. Gardaí spoke to the defendant. He intended stealing the ashes of his best friend. They were to be spread over the cliff at Robert’s Cove.”

The judge said the accused was extremely upset and hurt and felt violated.Judge Kelleher said he would impose an eight-month jail term on the accused but would suspend it for a period of ntwo years on condition that he would bring €1,000 to court by December 7 as compensation for the owner of the apartment

.