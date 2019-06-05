News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bray homecoming organised for Katie Taylor

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 12:01 PM

Katie Taylor will be honoured with a homecoming event in Bray on Friday.

Irish boxing's first-ever undisputed world champion will be welcomed with a ceremony at the Bandstand on Bray Promenade at 7pm that evening.

Wicklow County Council has organised the event in consultation with the Taylor family, Katie's management team and gardaí.

Huge crowds came out to greet Taylor in 2012, after she won Ireland's only Olympic gold medal since the nineties.

“Katie is a true champion and a wonderful Ambassador for Bray and Wicklow and it is fitting that the Council should host a homecoming for her to mark her wonderful win,” said Frank Curran, chief executive of Wicklow County Council, in a statement.

Katie Taylor homecoming: Twitter reacts to undisputed champion of the political photobomb, Shane Ross

