Bray fire leaves 400 people without special needs service

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 02:36 PM

A fire has destroyed some of the facilities at a support centre for disabled people in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

The blaze at Lakers, which helps around 400 people, broke out last night.

Four buses have been destroyed and there has been extensive damage to one of its buildings - forcing the centre to close.

Chairperson of Lakers, Fergus Finlay, says staff and members are in shock and that it could be weeks before they are back up and running.

"It swept through the building and there were four buses garaged there and the buses have been completely destroyed

"One of the buildings - we have two buildings - is definitely unsafe and we don't know yet about the other one.

"So at the moment, all of our 400 members have had to be told that we can't open for business."

Digital Desk


