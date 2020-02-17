News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brave teenagers hailed as heroes after puppy rescue

Connor McAuley, 14, and Emmet Russell, 13, rescued two puppies from inside a concrete pipe. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 05:50 AM

Two teenagers have been hailed as heroes after they rescued two puppies apparently abandoned inside a concrete pipe beside the Boyne river.

The cries of the pups made friends Connor McCauley, 14, and Emmet Russell, 13, stop as they were walking home.

The two went down to the pipe to check it out and then worked to bring the puppies to safety.

“We were walking home from the park,” said Conor.

“We were in front of the skate park and heard squealing from the pipes.

“Me and Emmet went down to get them up and other friends helped to get them up.”

Both boys then wrapped the pups in their jackets and brought them back to Connor’s house.

Proud mother Pauline said that the boys were very brave.

“They arrived back with the puppies in their jackets and they were freezing. I am very proud of both boys,” she said.

The pups are now in the care of Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR). Volunteer Lisa Martinez said the dogs were not micro-chipped.

They are believed to be about fours months old and a cross between a collie and a pit bull. They are female and have been named Thelma and Louise.

The pups probably had not been in that pipe for very long so it was fortunate the boys came across them when they did.

Given the location — close to the main road through Drogheda and the Boyne — Lisa said the pups must have put them there deliberately.

“When adult dogs are dumped they stay in the same spot because they think the person who dumped them will come back,” she said.

“The pups did not know where to go, which is probably why they stayed where they were.”

She said what the boys did in rescuing them was commendable and heartwarming.

“We are very proud of them. They are heroes,” she said.

Drogheda Animal Rescue said that in time the pups will be vaccinated and micro-chipped before going to homes that are experienced with restricted breeds.

She also said that the information they have on the pups will be given to the Louth SPCA inspector Fiona Squibb.

