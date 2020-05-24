Brave Oliver smashes fundraising target

Inspirational seven-year-old Oliver Lynch has smashed his fundraising target and is showing no signs of slowing down on his walking challenge.

The brave Ballincollig native has raised more than €20,000 for three charities, more than double his original target, and he is planning to continue his challenge to keep the fundraising drive going for as long as he can.

Oliver has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He finds walking difficult and had all his therapy sessions with Enable Ireland either cancelled or interrupted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

He was frustrated that he couldn't join twin brother Reuben and their big sister Caoimhe in their couch-to-5k lockdown challenge and, so, set himself an ambitious exercise target to walk 5,000 metres outside his front door.

He is walking 100 metres each day to raise money for Enable Ireland, Dogs for the Disabled, and the CUH Charity, a trio of charities which have all helped Oliver over the years.

His beaming parents - Alison and Kevin - have been watching on every step of the way, while support has been emerging from near and far as his exploits attract national news headlines.

He has been described as 'a little superstar', 'an inspiration' and 'a brave little warrior' by supporters, while his school Gaescoil Uí Ríordáin say they are so proud of Oliver.

Donations have been pouring in in recent days. On Friday afternoon, he had already passed his €10,000 target, with somewhere in the region of €11,500 donated by supporters.

Within days, though, this figure has hurtled towards €21,000 - and it keeps on climbing.

A message from Oliver was posted on the GoFundMe page where hundreds of donors continue to pledge money and messages of support.

It contained a nod to his new-found fame - autographs can be requested, he says - and set out the scale of the rest of his challenge.

"I still have another 4,200 metres to walk. That's 42 days to go, if I manage 100 metres a day. So can I ask that we keep this going? These charities deserve all the help they can get and if I keep going will ye??

"Thanks so much guys! I’ll owe a lot of hugs after this! Stay safe! Oliver."

It is no mean feat but, if Oliver has shown us anything in the last few days, there is no better buachaill.