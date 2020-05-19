Brave Cork boy Oliver begins another 5k fundraising challenge

He's on a mission to help those who help him - one brave step at a time.

Determined seven-year-old, Oliver Lynch, from Ballincollig, Co Cork, has raised thousands of euro for three charities through his 5,000-metre walk challenge.

Oliver Lynch with Cerebral Palsy doing a second 5k for charity.

Now he plans to walk 5,000 more after smashing his fundraising targets in just a few days.

Oliver, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and who finds walking difficult, had all of his therapy sessions with Enable Ireland either cancelled or interrupted since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Frustrated that he couldn't join his twin brother, Reuben, and their big sister, Caoimhe, in their couch-to-5k challenge during lockdown, Oliver set himself an ambitious exercise target to walk 5,000 metres.

His devoted parents, Alison and Kevin, who decorate their home at Halloween to raise money for Enable Ireland, then decided that maybe his walk could help raise funds for Enable Ireland, Dogs for the Disabled, and the CUH Charity, who have all worked with him over the years.

Oliver has been using his walking frame to walk around his garden, and between cones on the street outside their home, since.

His guts and determination inspired hundreds and donations poured in, hitting his €5,000 fundraising mark in just a few days.

Despite the difficulties - it took him 40-minutes to walk 100m during one session - he's decided to keep going in the hope that donations keep rolling in.

"He's just delighted with the support," Alison said.

His teachers in Gaelscoil Ui Riordain and the wider school community have been great. We're just so grateful.

"He does get tired and fatigued and he's wanted to stop at times but he just keeps going. He knew he had to reach the cone at the end."

Oliver said: "Go raibh mile agat, gach duine. It’s going to take me a while - maybe 100 days - but we’ve all got time on our hands at the moment so let’s go."

When lockdown ends, Oliver needs to be measured for a new €2,000 'suit' to help strengthen and support his legs.

You can donate on GoFundMe