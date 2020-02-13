News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brandon Lewis named new Northern Ireland Secretary of State by Boris Johnson

Brandon Lewis named new Northern Ireland Secretary of State by Boris Johnson
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 04:28 PM

Brandon Lewis has been named new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland by Boris Johnson.

The appointment of the former Minister of State for Security and Deputy for EU Exit and No Deal Preparation comes after Julian Smith became the first casualty of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government reshuffle.

The MP was removed from the Northern Ireland Office.

Mr Smith said in a tweet that it had been "the biggest privilege" to serve the people of Northern Ireland and that he was "extremely grateful" to Boris Johnson for giving him the opportunity to serve "this amazing part of our country".

READ MORE

Sajid Javid quits as British Chancellor amid row with Boris Johnson

"The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible," he said on Twitter. "Thank you so much," he posted.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented on the MP's departure and thanked him for helping to "restore powersharing in Stormont" and secure an agreement to avoid a hard border.

"In 8 months as Secretary of State, Julian you helped to restore powersharing in Stormont, secured an agreement with us to avoid a hard border, plus marriage equality. You are one of Britain’s finest politicians of our time. Thank you," he posted.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil agrees not to enter coalition talks with Sinn Féin

More on this topic

PSNI brand posters depicting injured Catholic officer ‘cruel and disgusting’PSNI brand posters depicting injured Catholic officer ‘cruel and disgusting’

Kate Middleton meets Sophie the corn snake on a day trip to Northern IrelandKate Middleton meets Sophie the corn snake on a day trip to Northern Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Irish unity question 'definitely on the table' - ex-chief British Foreign OfficeIrish unity question 'definitely on the table' - ex-chief British Foreign Office


Brandon LewisNorthern IrelandTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil parliamentary party split over coalition with Sinn Féin Fianna Fáil parliamentary party split over coalition with Sinn Féin

Man charged with Lyra McKee murder to appear in courtMan charged with Lyra McKee murder to appear in court

Mother who lost baby says more will die until HSE actsMother who lost baby says more will die until HSE acts

Howlin quits after election maulingHowlin quits after election mauling


Lifestyle

It’s a good idea to know if cardiovascular problems run in your family – but lifestyle factors also play a key role. Abi Jackson finds out more.Family history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re struggling to get your baby to sleep at night, try these tips.10 ways to help get your baby to sleep

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Disney’s interactive Star Wars hotel set to take reservations this year

Galway’s ever-splendid Kai restaurant and cafe returns with its Cookbook Club (February 25), this time focussing on London restaurant Dishoom’s From Bombay With Love and a cuisine inspired by legendary Irani cafes in late 19th century India, with chef/proprietor Jess Murphy serving up family-style sharing platters of dishes created from recipes in the book.The Menu: serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »