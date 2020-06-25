News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brain Tumour Ireland online support group 'a haven of peace' says survivor Chantal

Brain Tumour Ireland online support group 'a haven of peace' says survivor Chantal
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:35 PM

An online support group for people, like Chantal Villa, who have been affected by brain tumours is one of the good things to come out of Covid-19.

Public health restrictions have meant a move online for a lot of services provided by Brain Tumour Ireland.

But it has also meant that people unable to travel can meet each other using a web-based video conferencing tool.

“It is a haven of peace and relaxation for us in these trying times. We are all in our living rooms but we feel close to each other," says Chantal, pictured above.

The retired secondary school teacher, who lives in Cork, had a brain tumour successfully removed just over three years ago.


'I can't smell anything.  There are certain foods I cannot taste at all'


Chantal went to her GP after forgetting that she had put an apple tart in the oven.

After working on her computer for some time she went to the kitchen for a glass of water and noticed that it was very warm. There was smoke coming from the oven.

“I had forgotten about the apple tart for about an hour and a half and never smelt the burning food,” says Chantal, who had lived in Paris before moving to Cork in 1974.

Tests later revealed that a tumour was sitting on top of her brain, very close to the olfactory nerve and approaching the optical nerve.

“I was operated on at the end of May 2017 and the operation went well,” says Chantal who was told that the tumour could have caused her to go blind.

The operation removed the tumour completely and she did not need any radiotherapy but it destroyed her sense of smell and her taste is also affected.

"It is like watching television in black and white all the time.  I can't smell anything.  There are certain foods I cannot taste at all."

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

The launch of Ireland’s National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 showed the State's commitment to improving the lives of LGBTI+ people in Ireland.“A step on our journey towards accepting everyone”

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »