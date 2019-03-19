Brain injury support group launch campaign for €2m trauma recovery centre in Cork

Brain injury support group Headway has launched a campaign to raise €2 million to fund the creation of a major trauma recovery centre in Cork.

A group of survivors from Headway Brain Injury Services & Support launched the campaign at Cork City Hall as part of National Brain Injury Awareness Week.

Currently, 30,000 people in Ireland are living with an acquired brain injury. Each year, Headway in Cork helps more than 350 families affected by brain injury with the existing service stretched to the limit.

An extra 100 families need their help each year, with demand growing all the time.

At the end of 2018, Headway purchased a site on the Carrigrohane Road in the west of Cork city, which the organisation has been renting for a number of years. They hope to merge its current services in Ballincollig and Carrigrohane, to deliver a rehabilitation centre for people living with brain injury on the Carrigrohane site.

“We have reached a critical point in time - a new centre needs to be built,” said Liz Owens, head of Headway Rehabilitation Services in Cork.

A project plan is currently being developed that will allow for the creation of a state-of-the-art, not-for-profit facility that will be able to treat hundreds of patients annually.

"Headway needs to raise a total of €2m to build, landscape and furnish a location that will treat and support hundreds of survivors and their families each year."

Brain injury survivors were on hand to lend their support to the campaign launch.

“Living with a brain injury can be hard,” said Stephen Forrest, a former Headway service user.

“It’s a difficult road for all survivors and for their families, but Headway is there to help.

"However, Headway’s current Cork facilities are not sufficient to support anyone trying to cope with such a life-changing injury.”

The campaign has been boosted by funds raised by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Mick Finn through the 2018 Lord Mayor's Christmas concert. He encouraged people to back the campaign and give generously to support the expansion plan.

For further information or to contribute to the Cork Headway campaign, go to headway.ie/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/cork-capital.