News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brain-injured man restrained from visiting elderly mother due to Covid-19 fears

Brain-injured man restrained from visiting elderly mother due to Covid-19 fears
File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 05:47 PM

A brain injured man has been restrained by High Court order from leaving his nursing home for visits to his elderly mother or others due to concerns he does not understand the dangers to himself and others posed by Covid-19.

After the nursing home imposed visiting restrictions on March 6th, the man, a ward of court aged in his fifties described as at serious risk were he to contractCovid19, made four visits to his mother and his home area.

While he had said on March 20th he would make no further visits, the nursing home is concerned it cannot enforce that and that he had told a solicitor this week he saw no basis for varying his visiting routine.

In the circumstances, David Leahy, for the HSE, asked for orders preventing the man receiving or making visits unless those are permitted by the nursing home.

The orders includes ones permitting gardai to search for, arrest and return the man to the nursing home if he leaves.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald said, in light of Covid-19, the court was constrained to intervene and make orders of the sort "it would generally not be prepared to make".

He made orders effectively permitting the nursing home detain the man for six months on condition the situation be reviewed at three months or earlier if there is any change concerning the risk posed by Covid19.

In seeking the orders, Mr Leahy said this was "very much an application for our times".

The man was made a ward of court after suffering brain injuries in a road traffic accident some decades ago.

He had lived at home with his mother but has been in the nursing home for some two years, having gone there on a respite basis. He wants to go home but there are concerns about his capacity to live independently, counsel said.

He has a routine of leaving for regular visits to his mother and friends but, in light of Covid19, his mother, while she would like to see him, believes she should not, counsel said.

READ MORE

HSE to use 19 private hospitals as public facilities during Covid-19 outbreak

The nursing home had restricted visits from March 6th in light of Covid19 but he had left there on four occasions since.

There were also concerns he lacked capacity to understand the importance of regular handwashing and maintaining social distance.

On March 20th, he had indicated he would not leave the nursing home but, on Monday, March 30th, he told Aileen Curry, a solicitor appointed by the general solicitor for wards of court to represent his interests, he does not accept there is any basis for varying his regime of visits, counsel said. Ms Curry considered this had to be seen in light of lack of capacity.

Mr Leahy said the man has a number of underlying conditions which make him vulnerable to Covid19 and a doctor had "starkly" reported the risks to him from the virus include death. His mother was also vulnerable.

Mr Justice McDonald said he was satisfied on the evidence the man has impaired cognitive function and is not in a position to fully understand and comply with the hygiene and social distancing measures essential to his own interest and others including his elderly mother.

It is clear he has "severely compromised" health and in the very vulnerable category regarding the impact of Covid19 if he were to contract it, the judge said. Given the risks to himself and his elderly mother, the court was constrained to make the orders sought.

READ MORE

Ryan Tubridy 'looks forward to being back soon' after getting Covid-19

More on this topic

Provocation? The many trials of Paula Farrell and final conviction for partner's murderProvocation? The many trials of Paula Farrell and final conviction for partner's murder

Teen 'lost it' and stabbed uncle for buying heroin for his fatherTeen 'lost it' and stabbed uncle for buying heroin for his father

Examiner seeks almost €300k in fees over attempts to save Sammon groupExaminer seeks almost €300k in fees over attempts to save Sammon group

Man brings court challenge following arrest over social distancing row in bank queue Man brings court challenge following arrest over social distancing row in bank queue


Covid-19CourtCoronavirusNursing HomeTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way homeCoronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifiesCoronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifies


Lifestyle

My travelling days are numbered. Just a few weeks ago, I was viewing a staycation in Ireland as a coronavirus consolation prize.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Stay put for love of travel

Count your blessings, put some tunes on and move your body – brightly coloured Lycra optional.Mr Motivator’s 6 steps for staying mentally and physically strong in lockdown

Whether you’re self-isolating or working from home, here are 10 gardening jobs to focus on during lunch.10 gardening jobs to get done in your lunch hour

Liz Connor tries the Hollywood actor’s body sculpting fitness app that he says helps him stay in shape.How hard are Chris Hemsworth’s home workouts?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »