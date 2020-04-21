News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boyd Barrett says its 'just a gamble' to tender Irish Glass Bottle site to private developers for public housing

Boyd Barrett says its 'just a gamble' to tender Irish Glass Bottle site to private developers for public housing
The Dublin TD made the comments after the tender process, that was looking for companies to develop the site in Ringsend in Dublin, closed yesterday. Picture: Press Association.
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 01:14 PM

A Dublin TD said it would be "utter madness" for NAMA not to keep control of the Irish Glass Bottle site in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the downturn in the construction sector.

It comes after the tender process, that was looking for companies to develop the site in Ringsend in Dublin, closed yesterday.

People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett said it should be kept in State possession.

He said: "The only guaranteed way to develop this site for the affordable and public housing we need is for the State to do it directly.

"It's just a gamble to hand it over to private developers who could sit on it, who could speculate with the land, who could delay the delivery."

Meanwhile, plans by the construction industry to “stress-test” health procedures to allow sites to open up again were discussed at a meeting between Government officials, employers, and trade unions, according to the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), “with an understanding it can start in May” - beginning with social housing sites.

READ MORE

150,000 builders set for return to work in weeks

More on this topic

Go-ahead granted for 500 'fast track' apartments in HowthGo-ahead granted for 500 'fast track' apartments in Howth

Plans for apartment blocks approved despite opposition from former TDs Ruth Coppinger and Joan BurtonPlans for apartment blocks approved despite opposition from former TDs Ruth Coppinger and Joan Burton

Cork City councillors approve plan for social housing unitsCork City councillors approve plan for social housing units

Covid-19: Rental market sees rise in properties available 'likely due to the collapse in tourism'Covid-19: Rental market sees rise in properties available 'likely due to the collapse in tourism'


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen

Coronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test resultsCoronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test results

Government to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterpartsGovernment to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterparts

Pubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: VaradkarPubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: Varadkar


Lifestyle

For the next 12 months, the events will be held online as a response to Covid-19.London Fashion Week is going digital and gender neutral for the first time

Esther N McCarthy is a fan of innovative air purifiers, jugs and jewellery this week.Wish List: Ideas to improve lockdown life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »