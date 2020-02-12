Boyd Barrett: Left wing government is 'a real and living possibility'

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says that another general election in short order is “possible” but says that he is currently more interested in “giving effect to the thirst for change”.

“When PBP said at the beginning of this campaign, it was possible to break the cycle of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and create a left wing government people laughed at us, but that became the narrative of the election, and now is a real and living possibility,” he said.

Speaking ahead of a preliminary meeting with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Mr Boyd Barrett said that he wanted to discuss the possibility of a left Government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

He said the possibility of such a Government being formed are dependent on “whether Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael recognise the message from the electorate, which is that they want change”.

“They want change without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”.

In terms of negotiation red lines, Mr Boyd Barrett mentioned a reduction of the pension age to 65, meaningful measures to stop the flow of people into homelessness, and “genuine radical action on climate that doesn’t punish ordinary working people”.

Each of those pronouncements runs in broad alignment with Sinn Féin’s own election pledges.

“I think things are changing very fast in our politics. The landscape is shifting and we think change is possible and that a different type of Ireland is now possible,” he said.

He said that he would “of course” talk to Labour and the Social Democrats should they be willing to “give up on the failed policy of propping up Fianna Fail and Fine Gael and letting down their own supporters”.