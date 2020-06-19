News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Boyd Barrett: FF and FG 'rehashing old policies' in programme for government

Boyd Barrett: FF and FG 'rehashing old policies' in programme for government
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 01:15 PM

[timgcap=Richard Boyd Barrett: "There’s no real sign they have learned the lessons." Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie]RichardBoydBarrettMay2020_large.jpg[/timgcao]

People Before Profit TD for Dún Laoghaire Richard Boyd Barrett has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have of rehashing old policies in their programme for government.

Members of both parties and the Green Party are now considering whether or not to back the deal and begin the formation of a new coalition government.

Speaking to Newstalk this afternoon, Mr Boyd Barrett said lessons should have been learned from how the country has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In those key areas, we really just had a rehash of the existing policies - there’s no real sign they have learned the lessons.

"I think that’s particularly disappointing considering covid, because we’ve dealt with an unprecedented public health emergency, and in that period, things were done which before were imagined to be impossible."

READ MORE

Catherine Martin: We can renegotiate programme for government when Taoiseach changes

More on this topic

Catherine Martin: We can renegotiate programme for government when Taoiseach changesCatherine Martin: We can renegotiate programme for government when Taoiseach changes

Green Party deputy leader says it is healthy to disagree with TD husbandGreen Party deputy leader says it is healthy to disagree with TD husband

Programme for Government will leave many languishing in poverty, warns anti-poverty networkProgramme for Government will leave many languishing in poverty, warns anti-poverty network

Probe into document urging Fine Gael delegates to vote against dealProbe into document urging Fine Gael delegates to vote against deal

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up