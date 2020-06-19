Boyd Barrett: FF and FG 'rehashing old policies' in programme for government

[timgcap=Richard Boyd Barrett: "There’s no real sign they have learned the lessons." Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie]RichardBoydBarrettMay2020_large.jpg[/timgcao]

People Before Profit TD for Dún Laoghaire Richard Boyd Barrett has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have of rehashing old policies in their programme for government.

Members of both parties and the Green Party are now considering whether or not to back the deal and begin the formation of a new coalition government.

Speaking to Newstalk this afternoon, Mr Boyd Barrett said lessons should have been learned from how the country has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In those key areas, we really just had a rehash of the existing policies - there’s no real sign they have learned the lessons.

"I think that’s particularly disappointing considering covid, because we’ve dealt with an unprecedented public health emergency, and in that period, things were done which before were imagined to be impossible."