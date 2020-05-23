Boy with litany of curfew breaches remanded

A 15-year-old boy who had a litany of curfew breaches was remanded in custody to Oberstown detention centre for a week yesterday.

The teenager was arrested during the week and brought before Cork District Court where there was an objection to bail.

He was then remanded in custody to appear before the Children’s Court yesterday.

Judge Mary Dorgan further remanded him in detention until Friday.

Judge Dorgan reminded the boy that she had warned him last time that he had to stay out of trouble.

“And since then I heard of a litany of breaches of your curfew and that you were in places where you should not have been,” the judge said.

Solicitor Emma Leahy said she would be applying for bail for the accused and said he really did not like being in Oberstown and was finding it very hard.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said that he was not in a position to deal with the bail application as he would need to bring Garda witnesses to court to give evidence of the times and dates when the 15-year-old was not at home, in breach of his curfew.

The defendant was before the court on charges related to a period when he was aged 14.

He is accused of shop- lifting at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane, Cork, on June 29, 2019, stealing a CCTV camera from outside a house on July 21, trespassing at an industrial estate on August 1, and theft of property from a shed at the rear of a house on August 18.