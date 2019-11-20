Boy who was in car hit by stolen vehicle involved in high-speed garda chase settles case for €25k

A garda squad car was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle the wrong way around a roundabout when the speeding car ahead of them crashed into the family vehicle of Amanda Cash, injuring her nine-year-old son Leo, the Circuit Civil Court has been told.

Barrister Martin Dully, counsel for Leo who sued the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland through his mother, said that while Leo had suffered very minor physical injuries the psychological effect on him of the crash had been much more significant.

Mr Dully, who appeared with Seamus Maguire Solicitors, told Judge John O’Connor the accident happened at Parlickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin, in April 2015.

He said Leo was a rear-seat passenger and although not seriously hurt the accident and its immediate aftermath had been very distressing and frightening for the boy.

Leo had seen a number of individuals from the stolen vehicle attempting to escape from the scene which had caused him understandable fear and upset. As a result of complaining of abdominal pain Leo had been taken by ambulance to the accident and emergency department of Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital where significant physical injury had been ruled out.

Mr Dully said that following hospital observation and discharge Leo had displayed fairly acute anxiety when travelling by motor car and when out and about in public spaces. He had now fully recovered from his acute anxiety reaction.

Ms Amanda Cash, of Parlickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, told Judge O’Connor in an affidavit that her car had been struck with considerable force. Leo, who will be 14 next Saturday, had started screaming and had seen the occupants of the other car attempting to escape and being arrested by gardaí.

She said her son’s problems had largely resolved and had been told by Mr Dully that the MIBI had offered a settlement of €25,000 for Leo. Mr Dully said he considered the offer fair and reasonable and was recommending acceptance of it to the court.

Judge O’Connor said he considered the offer a very good one and approved it.