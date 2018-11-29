NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Boy who hurt his finger at RTÉ settles case for €75,000

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 02:40 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

A school boy who caught his finger in a metal chair while attending a concert at RTÉ two years ago has settled his High Court action for €75,000.

Thomas Houlihan, who is now aged 10, later had to have a partial amputation of his left index finger, the court heard.

Natasha Houlihan, mother of Thomas Houlihan pictured leaving the Four Courts. Pic: Collins Courts

His counsel Jeremy Maher SC told the court he is missing a part of the top of that finger but he is right-handed and has made a very good recovery.

Thomas Houlihan of Glenshane Crecent, Brookfield, Tallaght, Dublin had through his mother Natasha Houlihan sued RTÉ and the board of management of St Aidan's national school, Jobstown, Tallaght as a result of the accident on December 9, 2016.

The boy had attended at RTÉ in Donnybrook with his school at the time. It is claimed his left index finger became trapped in a metal chair.

An ambulance was called and the boy was brought to a hospital but later had to be transferred to another hospital where he was seen by a specialist.

READ MORE: Judge warns 'great injustices will be caused' over delays in hearing CervicalCheck cases

It was claimed that the boy was in significant pain following the accident and that allegedly a First Aid box could not be found and his finger had to be wrapped in tissue.

It was further claimed the boy and his parents were truamatised afterwards as when they first went to a hospital it appeared understaffed and the parents claimed they had to squeeze the boy's finger to stop bleeding.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the seating area at the concert was safe for use by the boy and there was an alleged failure to take any reasonable steps or precautions for the safety of the boy.

The claims were denied.

Counsel told the court Thomas has no functional difficulty with the finger. Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.


