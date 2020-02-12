Boy who fell through skylight into tunnel settles action for €75k

A 12-year-old boy who, when he was a toddler, fell 10 feet down into a tunnel after falling through a skylight has settled his High Court action for €75,000.

Rory Veighey McCabe, who was just over two years of age, was playing on a grassed area at the Moyvalley Hotel, Co. Kildare, when he dropped through the skylight which was embedded in the ground.

The skylight was one of a number embedded in a lawn area to provide light to a tunnel used by staff to access the hotel kitchens from the outside of the hotel.

Rory, who was attending a wedding with his family, was playing with other children on the grass while the wedding speeches were taking place.

Rory Veighey McCabe of Kilcock, Co. Kildare, had through his mother Nicola Veighey sued the Moyvalley Hotel and Leisure Company, the owners of the Moyvalley Hotel as a result of the accident on June 22, 2010.

Rory was attending a wedding reception at the hotel with his parents. The wedding dinner took place in the main ballroom and a corridor lead to the grassed area.

Shortly after Rory began playing with the other children, he fell down 10 feet to the tunnel floor.

It was claimed that the accessible lawn area of the hotel was allowed to have an unsecured skylight and that this constituted a trip or hazard.

There was also, it was claimed, a failure to warn the public and the parents of the little boy of the existence of the skylight on the surface of the lawn and a failure to remove a hazard from an area of the premises open to visitors.

Rory’s counsel, John Kennedy SC told the court liability was not at issue in the case. The toddler, he said, was not knocked out, but suffered lacerations as well as breaking his right arm. He also lost three of his baby teeth as a result of the accident.

Counsel said Rory is in fifth class and doing well in school.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said the fall was very severe and the young boy was fortunate not to have suffered a brain injury.

Rory, the judge said, had a very nasty fall but he has probably forgotten all about it now.

Mr Justice Cross said it was a very good settlement and he wished the boy well for the future.