Boy who caught finger in gate as toddler awarded €50k

Judge holding gavel in courtroom
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 05:28 PM

An 11 year old boy who, when he was a toddler, hurt his finger when he got it caught in a gate in a play area has settled his High Court action for €50,000.

The High Court heard the boy suffered a bursting type injury and had to have an operation on his left index finger as a result of the accident while he was attending another child’s birthday party.

The boy from county Dublin had through his mother Sarah Jane Walsh sued Leisureplex Blanchardstown Ltd and Lock Leisure Ltd as a result of the accident in 2011 in the children’s pay area of the Leisureplex Centre in the Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin.

The Leisureplex denied all claims and supplied CCTV footage which showed a member of the public and not a Leisureplex employee had pulled the gate shut causing the injury.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he was delighted the boy had forgotten the accident and he wished the boy well in to the future.

The judge said it was a difficult case in relation to liability and the case had settled for two thirds of its value.

Mr Justice Cross said it was a good settlement in the circumstances Counsel for the boy, Barney Quirke SC told the court that CCTV recently found in relation to the incident showed that it was a member of the public and not a Lerisureplex employee who had picked up the child and put him back in to the play area, closing the gate on his finger.

Counsel said the boy suffered a nasty injury and has been left with a scar.

TOPIC: Courts

