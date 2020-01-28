News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boy who broke elbow at play centre settles claim for €15k

Boy who broke elbow at play centre settles claim for €15k
By Ray Managh
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 12:33 PM

An eight-year-old schoolboy, who fractured his right elbow in a fall from the top of a play centre, had been offered a €15,000 settlement, a court was told today.

Judge Gerard Griffen heard in the Circuit Civil Court that Kevin Dequina, of Crestfield Park, Whitehall, Dublin, had fallen from a climbing rope at the Fun Galaxy Centre, in Swords, Co Dublin, while playing there in August 2014.

His mother, June Dequina, in an affidavit opened to the court, said Kevin, who is now aged 13, had made his way to the upper level of the play centre where he had been required to climb with the use of a rope while traversing the uppermost area.

She said he had fallen forward off the structure and had landed down in the second level, breaking his right elbow.

Kevin who, through his mother sued Fun Galaxy Ashbourne Limited, had been taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where the fracture had shown up on x-rays. An above elbow cast had been applied which he had to wear for six weeks.

Judge Griffen, who heard that the boy had since fully recovered from his injury, said the settlement was a very good offer and approved payment of it into court on his behalf.

Fun Galaxy was stated to have a registered office at Columbia House, Airside Retail Park, Swords. The settlement included the boy’s legal costs.

READ MORE

Taoiseach accepts Catherine Noone's apology over 'autistic' comments

More on this topic

Mater Hospital offers 'sincere apologies' to man who had to have lower leg amputatedMater Hospital offers 'sincere apologies' to man who had to have lower leg amputated

Child who fell from stage at wedding awarded €35kChild who fell from stage at wedding awarded €35k

Female genital mutilation: Non-negotiable oppositionFemale genital mutilation: Non-negotiable opposition

Residents challenge permission for 10-storey block of apartments in north DublinResidents challenge permission for 10-storey block of apartments in north Dublin


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »