Boy told garda Ana Kriegel had beaten up co-accused, court hears

Ana Kriegel’s murder trial has heard one of two boys accused of murdering her told a garda he thought she had beaten the other boy up.

It is the prosecution’s case that he, Boy B, lured the Kildare schoolgirl from her home in Leixlip and that the other boy, Boy A, sexually assaulted and murdered her.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering Anastasia at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year. Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has also pleaded not guilty to that count.

Detective Garda Gabrielle Newton told the court she was assigned the role of investigating an alleged assault on Boy A.

He claimed he was attacked by two older boys in the park where Ana Kriegel was last seen alive on May 14 last year.

The prosecution claims his story is made-up and that the injuries he sustained that day were the result of a struggle with Ana.

Detective Newton said a DNA sample was taken from Boy A as part of the investigation into the alleged assault in the park and without being asked, she said he made a comment that Ana had touched him in the chest area.

She said she spoke to Boy B a few hours after Ana’s body was found, three days after she went missing.

He told her he went to her house because Boy A wanted to meet her in the park to tell her he wasn't interested in her.

During a walkthrough in the park, Det Newton said he told her Ana was wearing a slutty top that day and he thought she may have beaten Boy A up.