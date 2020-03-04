News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boy sues school after laser-beam classroom injury

Dillon Breen pictured leaving the Four Courts. Picture: Collins Court
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 05:16 PM

A student who claims he suffered a burn injury to his eye when another schoolboy shone a laser beam in the classroom has sued the school in the High Court.

Dillon Breen told the High Court he has to wear glasses for life after a part of the retina of his right eye was burned in the incident at St Kevin’s College, Finglas, Dublin eight years ago when he was a fifth year student.

The other school boy he said did not mean to do something hurtful to him but shone the laser pen beam in his right eye.

"I was doing exam papers and focussing down. He shone it in my right eye. I felt a burning sensation immediately. I didn’t tell anybody, I didn’t want to be a rat on anybody," he told Mr Justice Michael Hanna.

He said he later had headaches and went to hospital where he was told: "had melted part of my retina".

He added: "I had perfect 20:20 vision before. Now, I have a tick in my vision of the centre of my right eye. It has taken ten per cent of my vision."

Dillon Breen, 24, Ferndale Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin has sued the board of management of St Kevin’s College, Ballygall Road, Finglas, Dublin and the producer and distributor of the sky green beam laser pointer pen Syncron Limited, Rosemount Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin over the laser pen incident on May 25, 2012.

The court heard that judgement had been obtained previously against Syncron Ltd in default of appearance.

Mr Breen has claimed the school allegedly caused the pupils under their care to remain unsupervised and the school allegedly failed to notice in sufficient time or at all or have any adequate regard to the fact that the pupils had upon their person dangerous products which could foreseeable cause harm to fellow pupils.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to forbid or properly warn pupils that products which were known or ought reasonably to have been known to be in circulation and dangerous were not to be brought upon school property.

It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to supervise or otherwise control the school environment and its pupils in a safe and effective manner to so as to ensure no injury would be caused to Mr Breen.

The claims are denied.

In evidence Mr Breen said the incident happened when the teacher was away from the classroom and had asked the students to fill in exam questions.

He said he was aware another student had brought a laser pen which had cost about €10 in to school as it had been shone on walls in classrooms.

Cross examined by Finbarr Fox SC for the school Mr Breen agreed he did not say directly what happened to the teacher on his return to the classroom but he said his mother did bring it to the principal’s attention later.

Mr Breen’s mother Martina Breen told the court her son never had any problems with his eyes before the accident.

She said he had come home from school with a headache and went to bed. When he got up it was still sore and he was brought to hospital.

On the way home she said she called in to the school and told them what had happened.

She said there was no follow up from the school and she said she was never contacted about the incident.

The case before Mr Justice Michael Hanna continues tomorrow.

